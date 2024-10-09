Wisconsin’s newest licensed hazardous waste treatment, storage and disposal facility

Interview with Jeff Vilione, president and founder

Enviro-Safe Resource Recovery (ESRR) continues to stand as a beacon of sustainable business practices and innovation. Since our third recognition as a Future 50 Winner in 2019, our journey has been one of remarkable growth and transformative milestones.

One of the most significant milestones was our licensing as a hazardous waste Treatment, Storage and Disposal Facility (TSDF). This pivotal achievement expanded our service offerings and underscored our commitment to adhering to the highest industry standards.

We have strategically grown our workforce, welcoming new talent and broadening our collective expertise. This expansion has empowered us to tackle the increasingly complex challenges of the waste management industry.

In response to our growing client base and evolving industry needs, we invested in a 30,000-square foot addition to our facility. This expansion has enhanced our capacity to manage waste and created an environment that fosters innovation and collaboration.

Our efforts have not gone unnoticed. Enviro-Safe Resource Recovery has been recognized by the Financial Times and Strata in 2022, 2023, and 2024. Additionally, we were named to the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing companies for three consecutive years in 2020, 2021, and 2022. These accolades reflect our relentless pursuit of excellence and our unwavering commitment to setting new industry standards.

Understanding the importance of mobility and the need to extend our reach, we have significantly expanded our transportation fleet. This enhancement allows us to serve our clients more efficiently, ensuring timely and effective waste management services.

At Enviro-Safe Resource Recovery, sustainability isn’t just a trend; it’s the core of our business philosophy. While many companies have only recently embraced sustainability, it has been our guiding principle from the start. Our commitment to sustainable practices is engrained in our organizational identity, and it drives every decision we make.

We go beyond mere compliance by offering our clients tailored sustainability and waste management solutions. Our services minimize liabilities, reduce costs, and, most importantly, protect the environment. This commitment to sustainability is what sets us apart in the industry.

A Collaborative Approach to a Greener Future

Achieving sustainability goals requires collaboration. We work closely with our clients to understand their unique objectives, ensuring that we are not just service providers but true partners in their sustainability journey.

The recognition as a Future 50 Winner was just the beginning for Enviro-Safe Resource Recovery. Our continued growth and steadfast commitment to sustainability reflect our determination to lead by example. As we look ahead, we remain grounded in our values, ensuring that every step we take brings us closer to a greener and more sustainable future.

Industry: Environmental Services

Enviro-Safe Resource Recovery

262.790.2500

esrr.com

Employees: 28