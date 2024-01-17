Wisconsin Realtors Association names new CEO

The Wisconsin Realtors Association (WRA) announced Wednesday that Tom Larson is its new president and chief executive officer, serving as only the association’s fourth CEO in its more than 100-year history.

Larson has been with the WRA for 27 years, according to a press release. He has spent the last 13 years as the WRA’s executive vice president, managing the association’s lobbying, political operations, and legal services.

“During this time, Larson demonstrated exceptional leadership and strategic decision making in helping guide the WRA’s advocacy operations into becoming the leading voice for property owners and the real estate industry in Wisconsin,” the release says.

Larson takes over for former WRA leader Mike Theo, who retired from the association at the end of 2023.

“Our industry is changing, and I can’t think of a better person to step in and lead during a time of adjustments and new challenges than Tom,” said Mary Jo Bowe, 2024 chair of the WRA. “Tom’s long history with the association and proven record of success leading our public policy and legal efforts makes him a great fit to usher in a new generation of leadership at the WRA.”

As executive vice president, Larson managed the association’s largest departmental budget and staff, including oversight of the WRA’s Legal Action Program, which actively participates in legal matters at all levels of state and federal courts, including the U.S. Supreme Court, the release says. In addition to his work for the WRA, he has served on numerous committees and task forces for the National Association of Realtors, where he has played a role in shaping real estate laws and policies at the federal level.

“At a time of increased uncertainty in real estate markets, I am proud to be the leader of an organization that continues to be a leading voice in Wisconsin for commercial property ownership and more affordable housing options so that more people can live out their American dream,” Larson said. “I am honored to lead such an important, impactful association, and I look forward to continuing our success as one of the most well-respected trade organizations in Wisconsin. The WRA will continue to be a strong advocate for the interests of millions of property owners in our state.”