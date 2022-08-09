Warren Buffett Buys & Holds, Checking Your Investment Balance, Etc.

Annex Wealth Management’s Sarah Kyle and Randy Winkler, CFP® answer several Ask Annex questions:

“Sarah, you mentioned you previously worked on a trading desk, Warren Buffett buys and holds. What is the percentage of investors who actually do that? When traders jump in and out of equities, doesn’t that create the volatility we’re experiencing?” – Tom

“Please settle an argument. My partner checks investment balances daily, if not more. I didn’t even open up my first quarter statements. What’s ideal?” – Alan

“Is there a preferred past performance metric when doing research on an investment, especially now. Obviously, not YTD, that’s year-to-date. Is life of fund better?” – Hector

“What’s the difference between risk and risk tolerance? I’m not sure I like either.” – Donna

“Is this a time to consider a Roth conversion with the market down?” – Dan