Tuesday, August 9, 2022
Warren Buffett Buys & Holds, Checking Your Investment Balance, Etc.
In Partnership with Annex

Warren Buffett Buys & Holds, Checking Your Investment Balance, Etc.

By Annex Wealth Management

-

Annex Wealth Management’s Sarah Kyle and Randy Winkler, CFP® answer several Ask Annex questions:

“Sarah, you mentioned you previously worked on a trading desk, Warren Buffett buys and holds. What is the percentage of investors who actually do that? When traders jump in and out of equities, doesn’t that create the volatility we’re experiencing?” – Tom

“Please settle an argument. My partner checks investment balances daily, if not more. I didn’t even open up my first quarter statements. What’s ideal?” – Alan

“Is there a preferred past performance metric when doing research on an investment, especially now. Obviously, not YTD, that’s year-to-date. Is life of fund better?” – Hector

“What’s the difference between risk and risk tolerance? I’m not sure I like either.” – Donna

“Is this a time to consider a Roth conversion with the market down?” – Dan

Talk With Annex Wealth Management

Have questions about financial and retirement planning, estate and legacy planning, investment management, insurance assessment, 401(k) plans for business, tax preparation and planning or other topics? Annex Wealth Management is here to help.

Call (262) 800-5719

Email Us

Visit Our Site

Annex Wealth Management is an RIA (Registered Investment Advisor) not owned by a bank, brokerage firm, or insurance company. As a fiduciary, we're held to a higher legal standard to always act in the best interests of our clients and to provide unbiased professional financial services free of the conflicts of interest that are prevalent in many banks and brokerage firms.

