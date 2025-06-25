Another Brookfield office building in foreclosure sold at sheriff’s auction

An office building on Executive Drive in Brookfield has been sold at a sheriff's auction, according to state property records.
Located at 300 N. Executive Drive, the 56,800-square-foot building was acquired by a Maryland-based entity, called SBALR 2020-RRL Executive Center V LLC, acting as the special servicer for the defaulted loan.
SBALR 2020-RRL is a commercial mortgage-backed security (CMBS), which are fixed-income investment products that are backed by mortgages on commercial properties rather than residential real estate.
The property sold for $4.8 million, state records show. It had a 2024 assessed value of $4.2 million, according to Waukesha County records.
In December, a Waukesha County judge issued at $7.4 million default foreclosure judgement against the building’s owner, a Milwaukee-based entity called Geneva Office Exchange X LLC.
Built in 1999, the building has about 9,500 square feet available for lease, according to documents from commercial real estate firm Newark
, which handles leasing for the building.
This marks the third office building in the Executive Center office park to face financial troubles in recent years. In April, a building at 200 S. Executive Drive was acquired n a deed in lieu of foreclosure action
. Last year, a building at 235 N. Executive Drive was sold at a sheriff's auction
.
The Brookfield submarket has an office space vacancy rate of 23.3%, according to the most recent report from the Commercial Association of Realtors Wisconsin
(CARW).
