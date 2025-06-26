Whitefish Bay-based AMP Wealth Management acquired by Georgia-based firm

Whitefish Bay-based AMP Wealth Management
, an investment management firm that originally focused on dental professionals but has since expanded its clientele, has been acquired by Atlanta, Georgia-based Merit Financial Advisors
.
Merit specializes in financial planning and wealth management solutions for high-net-worth individuals and families navigating life transitions.
This acquisition bolsters Merit's presence in the Midwest as the firm adds its seventh office in Wisconsin, increasing its assets by $365 million.
"Joining forces with Merit allows us to align with a larger firm that shares our values while gaining access to the resources and support we need to better serve our clients," said Dr. Jerome Mahalick
, AMP's founder and a board-certified prosthodontist. "We're also eager to bring our investment strategies to a broader platform."
This is Merit's 39th acquisition since taking a minority investment in December 2020 from Palm Beach, Florida-based Wealth Partners Capital Group
and a group of strategic investors led by HGGC's
Aspire Holdings platform.
Last month, Merit acquired RCM Investments
, which expanded Merit's assets by $281 million and marked Merit's first office in Utah. It also acquired Olympic Wealth
, adding a fifth office in Washington and increasing its assets by $204 million.
"AMP's dividend-focused strategies and long-standing GIPS-compliant performance bring a distinct advantage to our investment platform," said Merit Financial Advisors in a statement. "We're excited to incorporate their investment approach for Merit's clients and expand our presence in Wisconsin."