War Memorial Center

WarMemorialCenter.org

Year founded: 1944

Executive leadership:

Daniel Buttery, President / CEO

Michael W. Grebe, Chairman

Charles A. Gordon, Vice-Chairman

Mary B. Read, Secretary

Michael C. Gibson, Treasurer

Annual budget: $2,800,000

Who you serve: In addition to standing as a testament to those whose made the ultimate sacrifice for our country, the War Memorial Center is a hub for veteran activities. We work to ensure each veteran knows their service is appreciated as we inspire patriotism in our youth and honor the 3,481 men and women from Milwaukee County who paid the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom. We provide over $120,000 in services each year to veterans and veteran service organizations.

What you do: The War Memorial Center in Milwaukee is a stunning lakefront facility that pays tribute to the brave men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice defending freedom, while remembering and sharing the personal experiences and sacrifices of all veterans and their families. Enthusiastically supported by an engaged community, the facility has a collection of permanent, rotating and visiting exhibits of patriotic, military and war-related historic and contemporary themes that connect citizens with veterans and their experiences. It is a place to educate our youth and adults about the importance of national service and provide an oasis for veterans in need of assistance. The unique setting provides an unmatched venue to celebrate one’s special event and create lifelong memories.

What you need: We need your help in assisting us as we look to keep our costs down, all while working to keep our facility equipment fully operational. Below are items our facility team has requested due to age and significant wear and tear on all of our necessary tools and equipment.

UTV 700: Dump box with full enclosure for winter operations. 4×4 or 6×6 (ideal) with safety lights, mount for our Boss Plow MIG Welder: Gas welding outfit, light to medium Clamp on digital multimeter Chain hoist: ½ ton Small generator: 1,000 Watt Small weed sprayer Small pressure washer Flatbed hand trucks (qty 2) 4’ x 8’ and (qty 2) 2’ x 4’ Work Platform for Forklift: 48 inches Rubbermaid Commercial Tilt Dump Truck 1,000 lbs, 44259 Cubic Yard Heavy Load Product FG101300BLA

Milwaukee Tool:

2706 Drill Driver

2705 Hammer Drill

2821 Sawzall

2830 Circular Saw

What makes you different: The War Memorial Center is the primary community facility partner for the Veteran Suicide Prevention Initiative launched in collaboration with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs mental health team, Medical College of Wisconsin’s A Healthier Wisconsin Endowment and other private / public organizations as part of a statewide effort designed to engage Wisconsin citizens to assist with suicide prevention. As the primary community partner, the War Memorial Center serves as the nonprofit organization capable of hosting training, engaging our larger veteran community through our state, regional and national network channels, all while helping to establish effective communications designed to reduce the risk of suicide. Through the Veteran Suicide Prevention Initiative, the Center is serving veterans through a massive partnership with organizations focused on serving our greater veteran family.

How to get involved: The War Memorial Center operates as a private non-profit, 501 (c)(3) organization, and has done so since 1944. We are grateful for the generous support provided by the community for our education and veteran programs and services.

Events and activities are listed on our events page at WarMemorialCenter.org which include volunteer opportunities like our Field of Flags (Memorial Day Weekend), our Annual 5K, and even the growing Oktoberfest set for late August 2022. Our organization depends on volunteer and funding support from our active community.