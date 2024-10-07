Subscribe
Login
Login
Subscribe
Manufacturing
Manufacturing

Unleashing the power of bacteria: Danish biosciences company Novonesis investing heavily in West Allis complex

Unleashing the power of bacteria: Danish biosciences company Novonesis investing heavily in West Allis complex

Ashley Smart
By Ashley Smart
Learn more about:
Chr. HansenNovonesisNovozymesEster BaigetJacob PaulsenJulien BiolleyKeith GroverTheis Bacher
Last updated

Novonesis believes in harnessing the power of nature, and the company is investing millions of dollars into its West Allis facility to do just that. Officially formed earlier this year through a merger of Danish companies Chr. Hansen and Novozymes, Novonesis specializes in fermentation. Through the fermentation process, Novonesis develops and manufactures cultures, enzymes and

Already a subscriber? Log in

To continue reading this article ...

Subscribe to BizTimes today and get immediate access to our Insider-only content and much more.

Learn More and Subscribe Now
  • Critical Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 16 issues per year delivered in print or digitally
  • Unlimited access to all insider only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Extra bonus issues (STUFF and Giving Guide)
  • Discounted in-person event registration

Click here to purchase a sharable paywall bypass link for this subscriber-only article.

Up-to-the-minute business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable strategic insights for Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business leaders.

Copyright © 2024 BizTimes - Milwaukee Business News. All Rights Reserved.

Stay up-to-date with our free email newsletter

Keep up with the issues, companies and people that matter most to business in the Milwaukee metro area.

By subscribing you agree to our privacy policy.

No, thank you.
BizTimes Milwaukee