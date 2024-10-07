Unleashing the power of bacteria: Danish biosciences company Novonesis investing heavily in West Allis complex

“We’re a major player in the world’s food ecosystem. It’s probably 2 (billion) to 3 billion people that on a daily basis consume a yogurt or eat another product that use our biosolutions.”

“I envision down the road, there’ll be even more applications for enzymes. People could use them for vector targeting disease, that could be something coming down the line.”

“We try to look at the genes of each of these strains to understand the differences and potential so when a manufacturer comes to us with a challenge, we can look to see if we have something we can leverage.”