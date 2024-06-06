Two Milwaukee-area junk removal services merge

West Allis-based Junk Badger
has merged with Butler-based Camo Crew Junk Removal
, according to an announcement today.
Andrew Crum
, who founded Junk Badger in 2022, will become chief operations officer for Camo Crew Junk Removal and will partner with Andy Weins
, the owner of Camo Crew Junk Removal.
“Andrew has a wealth of knowledge, has built a great reputation, and cares about the environment,” said Weins. “It’s a great fit.”
Crum said the move is “an opportunity I couldn’t pass up.”
The partners also share a passion for serving the community. Weins has served in the U.S. Army Reserves for more than 20 years. Crum spent 10 years serving local communities as a professional firefighter in Menomonee Falls, Watertown and West Allis.
“I loved being a firefighter, and now I’m ready to take on a larger role within the junk removal industry and my community,” Crum said.