Two Milwaukee-area junk removal services merge

Andrew is the editor of BizTimes Milwaukee. He joined BizTimes in 2003, serving as managing editor and real estate reporter for 11 years. A University of Wisconsin-Madison graduate, he is a lifelong resident of the state. He lives in Muskego with his wife, Seng, their son, Zach, and their dog, Hokey. He is an avid sports fan and is a member of the Muskego Athletic Association board of directors.

West Allis-based Junk Badger has merged with Butler-based Camo Crew Junk Removal, according to an announcement today. Andrew Crum, who founded Junk Badger in 2022, will become chief operations officer for Camo Crew Junk Removal and will partner with Andy Weins, the owner of Camo Crew Junk Removal. “Andrew has a wealth of knowledge, has

West Allis-basedhas merged with Butler-based, according to an announcement today., who founded Junk Badger in 2022, will become chief operations officer for Camo Crew Junk Removal and will partner with, the owner of Camo Crew Junk Removal. “Andrew has a wealth of knowledge, has built a great reputation, and cares about the environment,” said Weins. “It’s a great fit.” Crum said the move is “an opportunity I couldn’t pass up.” The partners also share a passion for serving the community. Weins has served in the U.S. Army Reserves for more than 20 years. Crum spent 10 years serving local communities as a professional firefighter in Menomonee Falls, Watertown and West Allis. “I loved being a firefighter, and now I’m ready to take on a larger role within the junk removal industry and my community,” Crum said.