Titletown Tech leads $500,000 funding round for SeedLinked

Viroqua-based agricultural startup SeedLinked has raised $500,000, the company recently disclosed in an SEC filing.

TitletownTech, a tech hub and $25 million venture fund led by the Green Bay Packers and Microsoft, is one of two investors to lead the funding round.

SeedLinked is an ag-tech crowdsourced data platform that connects regional plant growers and seed companies to strengthen biodiversity in agro-ecosystems. The startup uses smartphone technology and data analytics to create a tool that anyone can use to track, share and learn about regional seed and variety performance.

The Green Bay-based tech hub also recently announced their investment into Quantum Radius, a startup developing interactive video and extended-reality technology that enables real-time cloud-scale augmentation of visual content.

The startup implements their technology in the medical, video gaming, transportation, manufacturing and robotics industries to improve bandwidth inefficiency and virtually eliminate lag from real-time streaming.

“Our technology aims to transmit interactive video 100 times faster than Netflix streaming and 10 times faster than Google Stadia,” said Frank Christofferson, Quantum Radius chief executive officer. “This breakthrough has the potential to unleash amazing, impactful applications that may change how we all work and play in the online world.”

As a result of the investment and family connections in the area, Denver-based Quantum Radius will be relocating their headquarters to Green Bay later this year.

“The support of TitletownTech will provide Quantum Radius with growth capital, strategic guidance, technology expertise and new connections to customers,” said Tim Wahlers, co-founder and president of Quantum Radius.

Quantum Radius was co-founded by Christofferson and Wahler in 2019. The founders also co-invented Cloud Rendering and Cloud Voice and have next-generation patents pending.

