What does it mean to innovate? How can our innovations make a difference?

As a leader in the architectural products industry, we’ve been cultivating the answers to those questions for decades (before businesses started entering those as prompts in ChatGPT).

To us, innovation isn’t just a buzzword – it’s a framework we use to better the welfare of people, the well-being of the planet, the enrichment of spaces, and the products that we make and use every day.

We call this the four P’s of innovation: people, planet, place and product.

This framework compels us to reevaluate the purpose and impact of our innovations, ensuring they contribute not only to the bottom line, but also create a positive and lasting impact on the world around us. It is an unwavering commitment to ignite change – to make a difference.

Making a difference is not only a reflection of our values; making a difference is the driving force of our innovations.

For 14 years, we’ve earned designation as a local top workplace, one of nine organizations that has been honored every single year.

We’ve been recognized as a Top Workplace in the USA twice in the last three years.

As a global company, 77 percent of our employment is local – employing Wisconsin residents for nearly 30 years.

We are on track to become Net Zero Waste by 2025.

Inpro was the first Fitwel® certified company in the state. (Fitwel is a green-building certification system that focuses on occupant wellness and the health-affecting aspects of the built environment.)

We’re growing steadily and sustainably. Our recently announced expansion will be creating hundreds of new jobs for Wisconsin residents in the coming years.

70 percent of our products contain recycled content.

By abandoning the product-centric definition of innovation, we’re not just continuing to innovate – we’re continuing to make a difference.

Making a difference inside our planet.

Making a difference inside our customers’ spaces.

Making a difference inside our products.

And making a difference inside to our people.

S80 W18766 Apollo Drive

Muskego, WI 53150

800-222-5556

inprocorp.com