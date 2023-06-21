What does it mean to innovate? How can our innovations make a difference?
As a leader in the architectural products industry, we’ve been cultivating the answers to those questions for decades (before businesses started entering those as prompts in ChatGPT).
To us, innovation isn’t just a buzzword – it’s a framework we use to better the welfare of people, the well-being of the planet, the enrichment of spaces, and the products that we make and use every day.
We call this the four P’s of innovation: people, planet, place and product.
This framework compels us to reevaluate the purpose and impact of our innovations, ensuring they contribute not only to the bottom line, but also create a positive and lasting impact on the world around us. It is an unwavering commitment to ignite change – to make a difference.
Making a difference is not only a reflection of our values; making a difference is the driving force of our innovations.
- For 14 years, we’ve earned designation as a local top workplace, one of nine organizations that has been honored every single year.
- We’ve been recognized as a Top Workplace in the USA twice in the last three years.
- As a global company, 77 percent of our employment is local – employing Wisconsin residents for nearly 30 years.
- We are on track to become Net Zero Waste by 2025.
- Inpro was the first Fitwel® certified company in the state. (Fitwel is a green-building certification system that focuses on occupant wellness and the health-affecting aspects of the built environment.)
- We’re growing steadily and sustainably. Our recently announced expansion will be creating hundreds of new jobs for Wisconsin residents in the coming years.
- 70 percent of our products contain recycled content.
By abandoning the product-centric definition of innovation, we’re not just continuing to innovate – we’re continuing to make a difference.
Making a difference inside our planet.
Making a difference inside our customers’ spaces.
Making a difference inside our products.
And making a difference inside to our people.
