Logout
Subscribe
Login
Login
Become an Insider
Economy

The economy we love to hate

Economic Trends 2024

By Andrew Weiland
Last updated

For a lot of reasons, we should be feeling good about the economy as 2024 begins. The U.S. economy has been expanding since the middle of 2022. Growth accelerated in the third quarter of 2023 with U.S. GDP increasing at an annual rate of 4.9%. The Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta projects that growth continued

Want to Read the Entire Article?

Become a BizTimes Insider today and get immediate access to our subscriber-only content and much more.

Become an Insider Now

Already an Insider? Log In

Or purchase a bypass link here

Up-to-the-minute business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable strategic insights for Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business leaders.

Copyright © 2024 BizTimes - Milwaukee Business News. All Rights Reserved.

Stay up-to-date with our free email newsletter

Keep up with the issues, companies and people that matter most to business in the Milwaukee metro area.

By subscribing you agree to our privacy policy.

No, thank you.
BizTimes Milwaukee