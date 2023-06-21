Take the lead with AI and machine learning skills from MSOE

Today’s leading companies need professionals with machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI) experience to process data, make predictions, inform critical decisions, and lead adoption of new technologies.

As a distinguished leader in the areas of machine learning and applications of AI, Milwaukee School of Engineering has developed an online Master of Science in Machine Learning and a Graduate Certificate in Applied Machine Learning to meet those needs.

In fact, these programs were created in collaboration with top Wisconsin employers who saw the need to upskill their workforces and support employee career growth.

Aimed at individuals with technical undergraduate degrees, MSOE’s programs do not assume a background in AI or machine learning. Synchronous online courses and meaningful course projects allow students to connect with other driven professionals and faculty who are experts in applying and consulting on machine learning models for a variety of industries, including software, advertising, audiology and more.

The curriculum is focused on applying machine learning and AI technologies to solve real-world problems.

The Graduate Certificate in Applied Machine Learning is designed for recent graduates and professionals interested in developing new skills and boosting their careers. The certificate program prepares students to leverage AI and machine learning domains to create innovative, data-driven solutions to problems. Application-oriented courses fuse concepts from statistics and computer science to prepare students to design algorithms that process data, make predictions and help make decisions. The duration of the certificate program is one year with students taking one course per term.

The M.S. in Machine Learning empowers working professionals to leverage their existing skills in programming and their application area knowledge, enabling them to dive right into advanced concepts that can be applied immediately. The program includes depth of technical content, industry applications in every course, use of Rosie the supercomputer, small class sizes and faculty who excel in teaching, research and student support. Students gain the skills they need to develop and deploy machine learning solutions in their technical fields. Students can complete the program in under three years by taking one course per semester, including summer courses, or they may choose a faster path.

Graduates of the program will gain the necessary skills to:

be lead architects on complex projects involving advanced applications of machine learning and data science;

effectively evaluate and utilize state-of-the-art software and parallel computing hardware in the design and implementation of projects.

For more information, visit online.msoe.edu/engineering or contact the MSOE Admissions team at (414) 277-7431 or kammers@msoe.edu.

1025 N Broadway

Milwaukee, WI 53202

(414) 277-7300

msoe.edu