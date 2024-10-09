SWICKtech rebrands to focus on cybersecurity, compliance & IT support

Interview with Nicole Rosenberg, Director of Operations

SWICKtech was named as a Future 50 Company in 2015, 2016, and 2019. While IT support and IT stability have always been a necessity for businesses a lot has changed in the last few years. The additional need for cybersecurity protection and advanced compliance among those changes.

Ransomware, phishing, and malware attacks are infiltrating every size business daily. As a result, organizations are now investing in Cybersecurity Insurance, additional protection tooling and risk mitigation strategies. SWICKtech completely rebranded our tooling and support services to provide everything a business needs to combat those threats.

With Zero Trust Architecture, increased cloud security, reporting for auditing, and Security Awareness Training, we are committed to being your partner in minimizing risks while still providing top-notch support.

Additionally, our company is gearing up for the next round of innovation in AI. IT unemployment rates are higher than they have been in years, and there is a global shift in thinking more automated versus human-based –making data privacy even more crucial.

The challenge will be to determine a healthy blend of AI integration and security tools while also adhering to more robust regulations and ethical considerations.

Industry: IT – Services

SWICKtech

414.257.9266

swicktech.com

Employees: 32