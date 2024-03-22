SVA Celebrates 50 Years: Honoring Our Past, Shaping Our Future

For half a century, SVA has been the backbone of success for countless businesses and individuals spanning the Midwest and beyond.

Founded in Madison, WI, in 1974 by Terry Von Haden and John Suby, SVA began as Suby, Von Haden & Associates, S.C., Certified Public Accountants. SVA has grown throughout the past 50 years to encompass SVA Certified Public Accountants, SVA Consulting, and SVA Life Sciences. Our humble origins keep us grounded, while our experience and way of working has made us the preferred professional services firm for a diverse range of clients.

Our team members’ expertise spans the areas of business consulting, tax, accounting, and audit in a diverse set of industries. We work towards meeting the strategic vision of each business and the owner’s personal financial goals. Our unwavering commitment to excellence has earned us the distinction of being certified as a Great Place to Work® for six consecutive years.

The core of what makes us SVA is our promise to Serve People Better. These three words describe how we work with our clients, our business partners, and each other. It is who we are and what drives our success. Our very DNA is structured by 31 Fundamentals – principles that define our unique culture and direct our every move. These principles embody SVA’s spirit, fueling our continuous growth and success.

Serving people better over the last 50 years has equipped us with wisdom, resilience, and adaptability. Yet, it’s our vision for the future that truly invigorates us. From the fundamentals shaping our ethos to our unwavering commitment to community and excellence, our aspirations extend beyond the act of serving. We’re meticulously crafting the future, ensuring that the next half-century is as transformative as the last. As we reflect on our past and embrace the present, we’re not just reminiscing; we’re paving the way for an even brighter future.

Our mission is simple: to provide business owners and executives with unmatched financial and technology solutions to meet their challenges, capitalize on their opportunities, and balance their risk and reward. We strive to continue to meet our clients’ needs for the next 50 years, and beyond.

SVA, A Professional Services Company

18650 W. Corporate Drive, Suite 200

Brookfield, WI 53045

sva.com

888.574.4782