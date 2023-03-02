Summerfest Tech returning with expanded programming, new location

Summerfest Tech is returning for its sixth year with a new three-day format. This year’s event, being held June 26 through June 29, also has a new home at Potawatomi Casino|Hotel.

Milwaukee World Festival Inc., the organization that runs Summerfest, attributes the change in venue to a 75% increase in registrants last year.

“We are proud of Summerfest Tech’s progress over the last five years as it continues to garner more national awareness, showcasing Milwaukee as a burgeoning tech hub,” said Don Smiley, chief executive officer of MWF. “We look forward to a bright future and continued growth for Summerfest Tech and are thankful for the continued support of the tech community and our sponsors.”

All Summerfest Tech programming is free and can be accessed virtually as well. This year’s featured keynote speakers include:

Rebecca Fannin : A journalist, author and media entrepreneur who will discuss the Midwest’s rise as a tech belt, and innovation trends.

: A journalist, author and media entrepreneur who will discuss the Midwest’s rise as a tech belt, and innovation trends. Adam “Smiley” Poswolsky : A “workplace belonging” expert and bestselling author, Poswolsky will provide strategies on how to help attract and retain top talent, while sharing data-driven insights and practical tools.

: A “workplace belonging” expert and bestselling author, Poswolsky will provide strategies on how to help attract and retain top talent, while sharing data-driven insights and practical tools. Christopher Lafayette: An emergent technologist, Lafayette’s presentation will focus on the concept of “eco culture” and how it can provide an opportunity for ecosystem growth.

Summerfest Tech 2023 will also include programming focused on Web3, health care technology, entertainment and sports technology, and corporate social responsibility/ESG. Further details on additional speakers will be unveiled in the coming weeks.

The Summerfest Tech Pitch Competition, which was expanded last year, will return in 2023. Eight participants will have the opportunity to pitch for the chance to win a portion of a $50,000 cash prize, $5,000 of which will be awarded to a “Hometown Winner” from the greater Milwaukee area. Applications for the competition are open until April 14. Summerfest Tech event registration is also open.