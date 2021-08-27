Steven Klitzing named CFO of PyraMax Bank

The holding company for Greenfield-based PyraMax Bank
has appointed Steven Klitzing
to serve as senior vice president, chief financial officer and treasurer, according to an SEC filing.
Klitzing, 58, will replace Richard Krier
, who is retiring as senior vice president, CFO and treasurer for 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin Inc. (the holding company for PyraMax Bank) and for PyraMax Bank.
Klitzing previously served as senior vice president-risk management solutions for Madison-based Bankers' Bank. Before that, he was regional vice president of Parchment, Michigan-based Advia Credit Union. Prior to that, he was CFO of Elkhorn-based Peoples Bank, which was acquired by Advia Credit Union in 2017.
Klitzing will become senior vice president on Oct. 1 and CFO and treasurer on Oct. 31. His initial base salary will be $200,000 and he will receive a $50,000 signing bonus within 30 days of the beginning of his employment, according to the SEC filing.
Pyramax Bank has six branch locations in Greenfield, Franklin, Grafton, Mukwonago, South Milwaukee and Waukesha. It had $515.7 million in assets at the end of 2020, according to the FDIC.