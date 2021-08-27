Steven Klitzing named CFO of PyraMax Bank

By
Andrew Weiland
-
Steven Klitzing
Steven Klitzing
The holding company for Greenfield-based PyraMax Bank has appointed Steven Klitzing to serve as senior vice president, chief financial officer and treasurer, according to an SEC filing. Klitzing, 58, will replace Richard Krier, who is…

Want to Read More?

Paid BizTimes subscribers get unlimited access to all Insider content and much more. Learn more in our Insider FAQ.

Become an Insider Now

Already an Insider? Log In

Or click here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article.

Get our email updates

Andrew Weiland
Andrew Weiland is the editor of BizTimes Milwaukee. He joined BizTimes in 2003, serving as managing editor and real estate reporter for 11 years. A University of Wisconsin-Madison graduate, Weiland is a lifelong resident of the state. He lives in Muskego with his wife, Seng, and son, Zachary. He is an avid sports fan and enjoys coaching his son’s youth baseball and basketball teams.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR