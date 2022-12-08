StartingBlock Madison names new executive director

By
Ashley Smart
-
Scott Mosley

Last updated on December 8th, 2022 at 11:33 amStartingBlock Madison, the state’s largest community of entrepreneurs, startups, investors, accelerators and entrepreneur support organizations, has named Scott Mosley executive director. “The hiring committee had very high expectations for StartingBlock’s next executive director because of the ripple effect we have on entrepreneurship, a key driver of overall

Ashley Smart
Ashley covers startups, technology and manufacturing for BizTimes. She was previously the managing editor of the News Graphic and Washington County Daily News. In past reporting roles, covering education at The Waukesha Freeman, she received several WNA awards. She is a UWM graduate. In her free time, Ashley enjoys watching independent films, tackling a new recipe in the kitchen and reading a good book.

