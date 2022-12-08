StartingBlock Madison names new executive director

StartingBlock Madison,
the state’s largest community of entrepreneurs, startups, investors, accelerators and entrepreneur support organizations, has named Scott Mosley
executive director. “The hiring committee had very high expectations for StartingBlock’s next executive director because of the ripple effect we have on entrepreneurship, a key driver of overall economic growth,” said Laura Strong,
co-chair of StartingBlock Madison’s Board. “Scott has an impressive background as both an operator and in key roles at entrepreneurial support organizations, and he’s committed to taking StartingBlock Madison, and Wisconsin to the next level as innovation centers. We’re excited for Scott to catalyze the growth of StartingBlock Madison alongside the strong team we already have in place.” Mosley was most recently chief operating officer of Madison-based CODAworx.
He supported significant revenue expansion for the company by expanding its flagship event series and launching a marketplace for art that sells works from some of the nation’s premier public artists. Prior to that, Mosley was director of investments for Milwaukee-based The Water Council,
where he raised capital to support the growth of a water technology ecosystem that supports small companies from around the world. At The Water Council, he also collaborated with the U.S. Economic Development Administration and state of Wisconsin to design and launch an investment fund for water technology companies. Mosley has also served as director of capital at the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp.
(WEDC). “Scott is the right person at the right time for StartingBlock Madison,” said Mark Richardson,
co-chair of StartingBlock Madison’s Board. “There are significant opportunities in the post-COVID lockdown environment to accelerate entrepreneurial momentum and support the scaling of high-growth startups in Madison and across Wisconsin.”