Shaping the future of wealth management with empathy and vision

As the president of wealth management at Johnson Financial Group, Evamarie Schoenborn is proving to be a driving force behind a philosophy that places clients’ unique stories and needs at the heart of financial strategies.

Her journey in the financial sector is marked by over two decades of dedication and success. She proudly leads a team that is as empathetic as it is skilled, fostering a culture where every client interaction is an opportunity to build a deeper relationship. This approach not only enhances client satisfaction but also drives the firm’s impact across the communities it serves.

Beyond her corporate achievements, she believes in the impact of community service both in the industry and locally. She has served on non-profit and industry boards including Theater Mu, Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association and Financial Services Institute.

She was the founding executive sponsor of the Black Women’s Network at Northwestern Mutual. Her commitment extends to youth development, as a former member of the development committee for the Boys & Girls Club of Milwaukee and the marketing committee for the YWCA of Minneapolis.

Evamarie’s leadership is also characterized by her genuine empathy. Inspired by her love of travel and the vibrant cultures of Wisconsin, she brings a broad perspective and creative approach to her style. She is not only shaping the future of wealth management but also redefining it to be more inclusive, empathetic, and client-focused.

Her vision for the future is clear—create a comprehensive wealth experience that is as richly human as it is grounded in expert knowledge.

Johnson Financial Group

(888) 769-3796