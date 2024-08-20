Shaping the future of events at Annex Wealth Management

Bonnie Hittman, events manager at Annex Wealth Management, has been transforming the events landscape through leading and supporting Annex team members to success. Since joining Annex in November 2023, Bonnie has grasped the fundamentals to elevate events within the firm.

She defines herself as a servant leader.

“I’ll put the needs of my team first and thrive off a collaborative and supportive environment. My main objective as a leader is to promote personal growth and empower others through active listening, teamwork, and feedback.”

Annex Wealth Management events and workshops serve as a key connection between the firm and its clients, prospective clients, and business partners.

“Actively listening and understanding the goals, visions, and values of Annex has helped shape the types of events we host. In this role, it was crucial for me to observe, listen, and learn before executing the various events Annex organizes.”

Rooted in education, these events demonstrate the Annex Team’s expertise and commitment to doing right by anyone who walks through the door.

Creating an environment that fosters teamwork is imperative to ensure success.

“As part of event execution, it’s essential to lead coworkers effectively by preparing them in advance regarding the event’s priorities. This allows for seamless execution and a cohesive message during any Annex event.”

There’s a simple, yet important, lesson she has for the younger workforce: ask questions.

“Questions spark conversations, conversations lead to collaboration, and collaboration leads to growth. There’s nothing wrong with being inquisitive, as it shows you’re trying to learn and understand.”

Annex Wealth Management

(262) 786-6363