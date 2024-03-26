Shaping southeast Wisconsin’s commercial real estate landscape for 35 Years

In 1989, Darryl Judson laid the groundwork for Judson and Associates, s.c., initiating a remarkable journey in commercial real estate.

His son, Mike Judson, joined him, setting the stage for the company’s prosperity in Waukesha County. Initially comprising of two agents, the company expanded to seven agents, concentrating on Waukesha County’s growth until 2006, when Mike assumed ownership.

The company initially focused on land development for industrial users across Waukesha County.

In the early stages, the Judsons frequented the Waukesha County Parks and Planning Department, along with numerous local township planning departments. Their projects, including land sales, evolved into leasing and sale opportunities, prompting Judson to extend their personalized services to other communities, garnering appreciation from a multitude of clients.

Presently, Judson and Associates has 14 employees, including 10 agents, dedicated to upholding the same company values established over three decades ago.

Demonstrating their ability to assist clients statewide, the company maintains a significant presence in the five counties of southeast Wisconsin.

In 2024, Matt Judson was named president, poised to build upon the strong foundation laid by his father and grandfather, and steering the company into the next era.

Additionally, Cole Russell was promoted to senior vice president, recognizing his years of growth and contribution. The team also includes Will Schlosser, Jack Russell, Luke Russell, Colleen Geiger, Jarrod Murbarger, and Mike Steiner, who focuses part-time on land sales for residential development. The efficient functioning of the office is attributed to the diligent efforts of licensed office manager, Amy Blok. With a team of dedicated professionals, they’ve earned a reputation for their commitment to client satisfaction.

In addition to facilitating sales and leasing of industrial, office, retail, investment real estate, and land development, Judson established a property management company to cater to its loyal commercial investment clientele.

Managing 23 industrial, office, and retail buildings throughout the area, they stay focused on the same personal care for each owner’s investment. Offering the best service and response time to hundreds of tenants while attempting to find the fairest solutions to daily challenges, all while maintaining a great return for the investors. This team is led by Liz Pfaff and supported by Sandra Wnuk, Lisa Judson, and the rest of the Judson team.

With a commitment to representing sellers, buyers, landlords, and tenants across all commercial real estate sectors, Judson and Associates adheres to its mission: “Your Best Interest is Our Bottom Line.”

This guiding principle underscores their approach, ensuring clients receive unparalleled service and expertise.

Judson and Associates, s.c.

2831 N Grandview Blvd, Suite 222

Pewaukee, WI 53072

judsonrealestate.com

262.695.8800