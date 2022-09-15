Sadoff Investment Management acquired by Minneapolis firm

Glendale-based Sadoff Investment Management,
an independent registered investment advisor that oversees $1.6 billion in assets for clients, has been acquired by Minneapolis-based Wealth Enhancement Group
, a national independent wealth management firm with over $57 billion in client assets.
Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Sadoff Investment Management’s three advisors include family members Ronald
, Bryan
and Michael Sadoff,
as well as support staff.
"It's been 44 years since we opened our doors, but this is the beginning of a new, exciting chapter for our firm and our clients," said Ronald Sadoff, founder of Sadoff Investment Management. "They will benefit from the massive network of specialists and resources at Wealth Enhancement Group while receiving the same care we've promised and delivered from the beginning. As we have always said, people come to our family because they want to protect the future for their
family."
Founded in 1978, Sadoff Investment Management has spent decades preserving the wealth of its clients, especially well-established, high-net-worth business owners and professionals who are near or in retirement.
"Good succession planning is very important to us at Wealth Enhancement Group. Look at the way Ron built the family business, brought Bryan and Michael in, and set up Sadoff Investment Management for many decades of success," said Jim Cahn,
chief investments and business development officer. "They're not just taking care of clients today. They're making sure they can take care of clients tomorrow."
Sadoff serves clients nationwide with approximately half of its clients residing in Wisconsin. The firm has repeatedly been ranked as one of Milwaukee’s top investment advisors and was named to the 2021 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list
for the top 100 investment advisory firms.