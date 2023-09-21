Rocket Community Fund donating $300,000 to battle displacement

Money will go to MKE United’s Anti-Displacement Fund that helps homeowners living near downtown manage higher property tax bills

By
-
Aerial photo of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Milwaukee. - Jon Elliott of MKE Drones LLC.
The Rocket Community Fund and MKE United, an initiative of the Greater Milwaukee Committee, have announced a $300,000 donation to its Anti-Displacement Fund to help protect homeowners in downtown-adjacent neighborhoods from displacement caused by increasing property taxes. Established in 2019, The Anti-Displacement Fund is a five-year pilot program through MKE United – a comprehensive planning

Cara Spoto
