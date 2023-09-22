Menomonee Falls | Founded: 1951

Industry: Wholesale distribution

Employees: 620

RJ Schinner is a wholesale distributor servicing the food service, lodging, grocery, janitorial supply and office supply markets.

What factors have contributed the most to your growth in the past 3 years?

Kenneth Schinner, chief executive officer: “With the opening of an overseas sourcing office in Shanghai, there is now the ability to source RJ Exclusive Brand products globally, providing a much wider base of manufacturing partners to choose from, allowing for more control of that product base in all aspects. With the challenges the supply chain has presented over the last three years, RJ Schinner has made the investment in expanding expertise within the realm of global sourcing, giving more control over production.”

Do you plan to make any changes to your company?

“RJ Schinner looks to continue investing in technology to allow for faster and more efficient operational performance. In addition, expansion throughout the United States to complete a national presence is ongoing.”

What’s the best business advice you’ve received?

“Know your strengths and use them to best service your customers and the needs that they have.”

How would you describe your company culture?

“The culture at RJ Schinner is focused on aggressive growth while creating an atmosphere that puts employees in a position for personal success.”