Renovating exquisite meeting and event spaces

The historic Hilton Milwaukee, the city’s largest hotel, is undergoing a sweeping renovation that will cement its status as Milwaukee’s premier meeting and convention destination of choice.

The renovation, which is expected to cost more than $40 million and be completed by summer 2025, will transform the hotel’s guest rooms, breathtaking lobby and 34,000 square feet of meeting and event spaces – the largest in the city.

Featuring a warm color palette with soft wood and gold accents, each renovated room will include new furnishings, carpet, drapery and lighting. Guest room bathrooms will also be completely remodeled to include newly tiled showers, marble countertops and luxurious finishes.

Whether hosting groups of 1,000 or 20, the Hilton Milwaukee’s numerous flexible spaces accommodate meetings and events of all types and sizes. With the renovation, these spaces will include new carpeting, draperies and wall coverings as well as a new state-of-the-art sound system, updated lighting controls and digital signage throughout. Each ballroom features high ceilings and beautiful historic details that will be carefully refurbished as they gleam down on countless weddings, meetings and other special events for decades to come.

With its thoughtful blend of historic charm and modern enhancements, the Hilton Milwaukee renovation will elevate the guest experience for exceptional meetings and events.

