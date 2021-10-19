Remedy Analytics acquired by Florida-based insurance brokerage

Milwaukee-based medication analytics company Remedy Analytics
has been acquired by Daytona Beach, Florida-based insurance brokerage firm Brown & Brown Inc.
Remedy Analytics was founded in 2011 by its current chief executive officer, Scott Martin. It uses a data-based medication platform to offer pharmacy consulting services to employers.
"Remedy Analytics has built their business around using technology to deliver meaningful cost savings for large employers, and we are excited to leverage their platform and capabilities to better serve our customers," said P. Barrett Brown, the president of Brown & Brown's retail segment. “We also believe access to Brown & Brown's resources and product offerings will enable Remedy Analytics to deliver even more value to the employers they serve."
Following the acquisition, the Remedy Analytics team will continue operating from their existing Milwaukee location, at 234 W. Florida St. in the Walker’s Point neighborhood
, under the leadership of current chief operating officer Jennifer Hill.
"Remedy Analytics has succeeded because of their top-notch team of leaders and industry professionals, and we are thrilled to welcome them aboard," Brown said.
Martin will continue to support the Remedy Analytics business as a consultant.
"This is the second company I have founded that has been acquired by Brown & Brown, and I know firsthand what a terrific fit this is for both companies,” Martin said. “Our team of seasoned professionals will fit in seamlessly with Brown & Brown's capabilities and culture and will continue to excel together, exceeding customer expectations and continually deepening and expanding our deliverables. We are extremely bullish about the future together."
The Remedy Analytics business will operate within Brown & Brown's retail segment and report to Mark Abate, who oversees Brown & Brown's strategic benefit advisors operations.