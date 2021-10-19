Remedy Analytics acquired by Florida-based insurance brokerage

By
Andrew Weiland
-
Scott Martin
Scott Martin
Milwaukee-based medication analytics company Remedy Analytics has been acquired by Daytona Beach, Florida-based insurance brokerage firm Brown & Brown Inc. Remedy Analytics was founded in 2011 by its current chief executive officer, Scott Martin. It…

Want to Read More?

Paid BizTimes subscribers get unlimited access to all Insider content and much more. Learn more in our Insider FAQ.

Become an Insider Now

Already an Insider? Log In

Or click here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article.

Get our email updates

Andrew Weiland
Andrew Weiland is the editor of BizTimes Milwaukee. He joined BizTimes in 2003, serving as managing editor and real estate reporter for 11 years. A University of Wisconsin-Madison graduate, Weiland is a lifelong resident of the state. He lives in Muskego with his wife, Seng, and son, Zachary. He is an avid sports fan and enjoys coaching his son’s youth baseball and basketball teams.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR