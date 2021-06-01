(Re)introducing the mighty and nimble community bank

It probably comes as no surprise that the vast majority of businesses in Wisconsin are small businesses. Despite their size, these companies are the backbone of the state’s economy, providing critical products, services, employment, and enrichment in the communities in which they operate.

As we emerge from the pandemic, small businesses are facing a growing range of challenges – among them, being able to find good people to round out their workforces.

Finding ways to do more with less has always been a hallmark of the entrepreneurial spirit, but so is putting the right resources and relationships in place.

That’s why it’s time to set old thinking aside and take another look at the benefits of forming a relationship with your local community bank.

Before the pandemic, some believed that community banks were too small to keep up with the demands of businesses. When the world turned upside down in just a matter weeks, community banks sprang into action to help their customers and communities, proving themselves to be nimble and mighty – not to mention plenty able to keep up with demand as local banks took on an outsized share of Paycheck Protection Program loans.

The truth is, from implementing new technology and services to adjusting policies and expectations, community banks are constantly evolving to meet the needs of companies of different sizes – and always with a focus on businesses in their area.

Then consider this: Over the last few years, many community banks have experienced record asset growth, possibly increasing their ability to meet the credit needs of companies they wouldn’t have been able to serve just a decade ago.

Local financial institutions are eager to put more of their liquidity to work, and where better to see it go to work than in their own communities that they support on an everyday basis.

Line all of that up with the strengths community banks have traditionally brought to the table:

An independent spirit. Unlike larger regional or national banks, community banks don’t bow to directives from a corporate office hundreds or thousands of miles away. They do what’s best for Main Street – not what’s best for Wall Street.

Local decision making. When decisions are made in your backyard, they tend to happen much quicker, and they also take things into consideration – like the local economy and business climate – that are hard to evaluate from someplace else.

A relationship like no other. Community bankers base their success on that of their clients. They are not out chasing the next commission but rather the next business they can help develop and act as a champion for over a number of years.

When you’re looking for the right community banking partner, look no further than Citizens Bank. Our team of Business Bankers goes the extra mile for hundreds of companies in Southeastern Wisconsin. With nearly $1 billion in assets plus strong capital and liquidity, we are here to help businesses of all sizes reach their goals.