Reimagined space with breathtaking views of Nagawicka Lake

The Commodore knows what it means to set the standard. Developed as a waterfront property that first opened in 1902 as the Pleasant View Hotel and Resort, The Commodore – A Bartolotta Restaurant is setting the stage to be the premier dining, catering, and events destination in Wisconsin’s Lake Country.

An event venue for business groups of any size and occasion, The Commodore – A Bartolotta Restaurant is the perfect venue for galas in the memorable Heritage Ballroom or working lunches in three well-appointed private dining rooms.

“For 30 years The Bartolotta Restaurants have been destinations for celebrations and events. We have been honored to share so many life moments with our guests and we look forward to continuing this tradition as we expand into Lake Country with The Commodore – A Bartolotta Restaurant,” says The Bartolotta Restaurants Owner and Co-Founder Chef Paul Bartolotta. “Between the immaculately reimagined space and the breathtaking views of Nagawicka Lake, it is our hope that The Commodore – A Bartolotta Restaurant will be the destination of choice for celebratory gatherings, both small and large.”

For business leaders looking to impress with award-winning cuisine and first-class service in a sophisticated event space, The Commodore – A Bartolotta Restaurant in Lake Country is one-of-a-kind.

Let us start planning your next event. Contact our team today.

The Commodore – A Bartolotta Restaurant

1807 Nagawicka Road

Hartland, WI 53029

262-563-8070

info@thecommodoredelafield.com

TheCommodoreDelafield.com