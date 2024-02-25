Logout
Subscribe
Login
Login
Become an Insider
Hospitality & Tourism
Hospitality & Tourism

Playmakers: How Bars & Rec is redefining Milwaukee’s entertainment landscape

Playmakers: How Bars & Rec is redefining Milwaukee’s entertainment landscape

Maredithe Meyer
By Maredithe Meyer
Last updated

Marla Poytinger had the feeling that something good was about to happen. It was fall 2023 and things were looking up for her company, Milwaukee-based Bars & Recreation Inc., the operator of several immersive activity bars in the area. It had taken up until then for the dust to settle from the COVID-19 pandemic –

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a BizTimes Insider today and get immediate access to our subscriber-only content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 16 issues per year delivered in print or digitally
  • Unlimited access to all insider only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Extra bonus issues (STUFF and Giving Guide)
  • Discounted in-person event registration

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

Up-to-the-minute business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable strategic insights for Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business leaders.

Copyright © 2024 BizTimes - Milwaukee Business News. All Rights Reserved.