Ogden & Co. announces succession plan, leadership changes

Milwaukee-based Ogden & Co. Inc. has a new president in Beth Sucevic while former president Peter Ogden is now chairman of the board.The leadership transition, among other company changes, represents the implementation of a long-term succession plan.Sucevic is the first woman and first non-family member to lead the company in its 92-year history.She will run Ogden & Co.'s day-to-day operations, while Ogden will focus on new business opportunities and mentoring employees, among other things.Ogden said the company has been preparing for its long-term future for years. It started a mentorship program about four years ago, in which it identified up to 15 people and prepared them for expanded roles."We are very fortunate to have a wonderful bench of people that have grown in this company, and it's important for those that have been in a senior leadership role at some point to step down and step aside, and let new leaders to run the company," Ogden said.Sucevic was previously chief financial officer. Megan Neuman , formerly Ogden financial coordinator, is assuming the role as CFO. Susan Fellows , formerly executive vice president of property management, will transition to executive vice president of the residential brokerage division. Sheila Casey will continue to serve as human resources director and Gordon Steimle will continue to serve as executive vice president of the commercial/investment division.Numerous people have been promoted to director positions. They include the following people and their new titles:In Ogden West, the company's Arizona office, Lori Percival will continue in her role as president. She assumed this position in 2019. Ken Higgs will continue as director of business development, Jeff Green will continue as director of accounting and finance and Melissa Glinzak was elevated to director of Northern Arizona operations.In her new role, "I'm really enjoying the direct relationships with the new leaders," Sucevic said. "I'm involved in a lot of one-on-one meetings with them now, and just understanding their vision of how they see the company moving forward and working with them to shape it."Ogden & Co. has plans to grow, especially on the commercial side.Sucevic said in recent years the company has grown its development arm of the business, with a number of new apartment projects in the works.It opened its Element 84 apartments last year, and plans to break ground this year or early next year on its 76-unit project at North Jackson and North Water streets near downtown Milwaukee.The company aims to double its property management and commercial brokerage departments over the next three years, Ogden said. It's also looking to expand its services in Arizona, which now mostly focuses on home owners association management .Ogden & Co. is specifically interested in getting into the multi-family sector in that area. This could come from acquiring even more smaller companies, like it did with Red Mountain a year ago, Ogden said."Really when people think of Ogden in some ways, they think of the residential property management sector," Ogden said. "You'll see we'll spend a little more time and effort on our commercial investment, both property management and brokerage side."It is also moving its roughly 25-person residential brokerage office from Wauwatosa to its centralized Milwaukee headquarters, with hopes of expanding it more into more of the metro Milwaukee market, Sucevic said.