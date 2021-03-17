Ogden & Co. announces succession plan, leadership changes

Want to Read More?
Paid BizTimes subscribers get unlimited access to all Insider content and much more. Learn more in our Insider FAQ.
Already an Insider? Log In
Or click here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article.
Milwaukee-based Ogden & Co. Inc. has a new president in Beth Sucevic while former president Peter Ogden is now chairman of the board.The leadership transition, among other company changes, represents the implementation of a long-term succession plan.Sucevic is the first woman and first non-family member to lead the company in its 92-year history.She will run Ogden & Co.'s day-to-day operations, while Ogden will focus on new business opportunities and mentoring employees, among other things.Ogden said the company has been preparing for its long-term future for years. It started a mentorship program about four years ago, in which it identified up to 15 people and prepared them for expanded roles."We are very fortunate to have a wonderful bench of people that have grown in this company, and it's important for those that have been in a senior leadership role at some point to step down and step aside, and let new leaders to run the company," Ogden said.Sucevic was previously chief financial officer. Megan Neuman, formerly Ogden financial coordinator, is assuming the role as CFO.Susan Fellows, formerly executive vice president of property management, will transition to executive vice president of the residential brokerage division.Sheila Casey will continue to serve as human resources director and Gordon Steimle will continue to serve as executive vice president of the commercial/investment division.Numerous people have been promoted to director positions. They include the following people and their new titles:
- Chad Emrath, director of affordable housing
- Monica Maas-Skellie, director of multi-family and new development
- Janice Miller, director of condominium operations
- Sue Sardina, director of asset management
- Angela Snyder, director of condominium management
- Cammi Sowa, director of administration and training