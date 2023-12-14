Northwestern Mutual exec named Marquette’s new dean of Business Administration

Andrew is the editor of BizTimes Milwaukee. He joined BizTimes in 2003, serving as managing editor and real estate reporter for 11 years. A University of Wisconsin-Madison graduate, he is a lifelong resident of the state. He lives in Muskego with his wife, Seng, their son, Zach, and their dog, Hokey. He is an avid sports fan and is a member of the Muskego Athletic Association board of directors.

Andrew J. DeGuire, vice president of corporate strategy at Milwaukee-based financial services company Northwestern Mutual has been named the James H. Keyes Dean of Business Administration at Marquette University. DeGuire is a 1993 Marquette alumnus. He will begin in his new role on July 1, 2024, and succeeds Tim Hanley, who has led the Marquette

Andrew J. DeGuire, vice president of corporate strategy at Milwaukee-based financial services company Northwestern Mutual has been named the James H. Keyes Dean of Business Administration at Marquette University.

is responsible for leading the development of and driving the company’s strategy, performance reporting, competitive research and analytics. He is a member of the Northwestern Mutual Venture Fund investment committee.

DeGuire

joined Northwestern Mutual in 2018 as a member of the corporate strategy team.

vice president of corporate development and mergers and acquisitions at Sussex-based Quad/Graphics. Additionally, DeGuire spent more than 10 years as a vice president with Johnson Controls’ Buildings division leading strategy and acquisitions before transitioning into business development and global growth.

“We are excited to welcome a proven corporate leader in Andrew DeGuire back to Marquette Business as the next Keyes Dean of Business Administration,” Provost Kimo Ah Yun said. “Since leaving Marquette as a student, he has answered the call to ‘Be The Difference,’ doing so at some of Milwaukee’s most highly respected businesses. He demonstrated expertise in developing, articulating and executing strategies aimed at producing significant sustainable growth and excellence. Given his industry experience and leadership qualities, we are excited for the next stage of continued growth and innovation at Marquette Business.

“I’d also like to thank Tim Hanley for his leadership of Marquette Business over the past four years,” Ah Yun said. “From the opening of Dr. E. J. and Margaret O’Brien Hall to the expansion of the college’s executives-in-residence program and more, Tim has helped position the Marquette Business for continued success.”

“I am humbled and appreciative to Provost Ah Yun, President Michael Lovell and the Marquette community to welcome me back to lead Marquette Business,” DeGuire said. “Under the leadership of Tim Hanley, and the late Joe Daniels before him, the College of Business Administration has seen exciting growth and opportunities both on campus and in the Milwaukee business community. I look forward to leading Marquette Business and continuing its tradition of preparing its students with the knowledge to succeed, the principles to lead and the confidence to connect what’s good for business with what’s good for people.”

He is the coauthor of “Betting the Company: Complex Negotiation Strategies for Law and Business” and has been a guest lecturer at Marquette, the University of Wisconsin-Madison, and Brandeis University. He has served as a member of Marquette’s College of Business Administration Leadership Council and the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee Foundation and Association for Corporate Growth – Wisconsin boards.

DeGuire is a 1993 Marquette alumnus. He will begin in his new role on July 1, 2024, and succeeds, who has led the Marquette College of Business Administration on an interim basis since 2020. In his current role at Northwestern Mutual, DeGuirePrior to that he spent three years asDeGuire received an honors bachelor of arts degree from Marquette and a master of arts in international economics and finance from Brandeis University. He also studied at the London School of Economics and Copenhagen Business School.