Milwaukee’s trusted partner for MEPF solutions

Headquartered in Franklin, Wisconsin, Lee Mechanical is a leading provider of Mechanical, Electrical, Plumbing, Fire Protection, and Refrigeration (MEPF) solutions for commercial and industrial clients across the Midwest.

With a reputation built on innovation, quality, and service excellence, we specialize in delivering cost-effective, high-performance solutions tailored to meet the evolving needs of modern construction and facility maintenance.

What Sets Lee Mechanical Apart?

Lee Mechanical stands out for its comprehensive MEPF services, offering end-to-end solutions that seamlessly integrate into operations for both large-scale new construction projects and complex retrofits.

With decades of industry expertise, our experienced professionals bring in-depth knowledge to every project, ensuring efficiency and high-quality outcomes.

We take a client-centered approach, working closely with businesses to align our services with their vision while delivering projects on time and within budget. Though we serve clients across the Midwest, we are especially committed to supporting businesses in Milwaukee and beyond, contributing to economic growth through expert MEPF solutions.

Explore our expertise, projects, and more at SelectLee.com.

49 Years | 9909 South 57th Street, Franklin, WI 53132 | 262.657.9490 | selectlee.com