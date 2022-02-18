Milwaukee-based Scoliosis Research Society receives $3 million gift

The Milwaukee-based Scoliosis Research Society recently received a $3 million donation to create an endowment for investigator-initiated research.

The late Mary Ellen Northrop, a resident of Wilmington, Delaware, who suffered from severe scoliosis before she died last year, requested that the donation be used to fund research focused on causes, new and improved treatment methods, and potential cures for idiopathic scoliosis.

According to The Philadelphia Inquirer, Northrop also left a bequest of $10 million to the Music School of Delaware, $4 million to the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, and $3 million to Our Daily Bread Ministries, among other gifts.

Founded in 1966, the SRS is an international society focused on research and education in the field of spinal deformities. It counts more than 1,000 spine surgeons, researchers, physician assistants and orthotists among its members.

In 2021, the society dedicated $300,000 to spine research. The society has provided more than $5.4 million for spinal deformity research projects since 1994, in conjunction with Orthopaedic Research and Education Foundation and the Cotrel Foundation.

A full list of research grant awardees is available here.