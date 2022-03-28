San Francisco Investment firm spends $24 million on three Milwaukee industrial properties

Farallon Capital Management, a San Francisco-based capital investment firm has spent just over $24 million on three Milwaukee industrial properties, according to state property transaction records. Oyster Two Wisconsin Owner, LLC, a limited liability company…

, a San Francisco-based capital investment firm has spent just over $24 million on three Milwaukee industrial properties, according to state property transaction records. Oyster Two Wisconsin Owner, LLC, a limited liability company registered to the company, purchased a 119,040-square-foot warehouse at 8301 W. Parkland Court for $7.37 million. Businesses currently listed at the address include industrial vacuum cleaner manufacturer, Vector Technologies, LTD. That same LLC was also used to purchase the Mill Run Business Center at 6601-6669 Mill Road for $8.99 million. The 126,335-square-foot, five-building complex was being marketed by Colliers in March 2020, according to a brochure onLastly, the firm purchased 9160 N. 107St. for $7.63 million, under the simple moniker of 9160 N. 107Street Owner, LLC. The 53,984-square-foot truck terminal is currently home to Roadrunner Freight.