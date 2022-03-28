San Francisco Investment firm spends $24 million on three Milwaukee industrial properties

By
Cara Spoto
The Mill Run Business Center, at 6601-6669 Mill Road, is among three Milwaukee industrial buildings recently acquired by San Francisco-based Farallon Capital Management.
Farallon Capital Management, a San Francisco-based capital investment firm has spent just over $24 million on three Milwaukee industrial properties, according to state property transaction records. Oyster Two Wisconsin Owner, LLC, a limited liability company…

Cara Spoto
Cara covers commercial and residential real estate for the BizTimes. She has an extensive background in local government reporting and hopes to use her experience writing about both urban and rural redevelopment to better inform readers. Cara lives in Waukesha with her husband, a teenager, a toddler, a dog named Neutron, a bird named Potter, and a lizard named Peyoye. She loves music, food, and comedy, but not necessarily in that order.

