Milwaukee 7 making leadership changes as of July 1

The Milwaukee 7 southeastern Wisconsin regional economic development organization will make a series of leadership changes as of July 1.
The changes include current executive director Pat O’Brien moving to a full-time position as president of the Milwaukee Development Corp. O’Brien previously oversaw MDC, an affiliate of the Metropolitan Milwaukee Association of Commerce focused on catalytic real estate development, in a part-time capacity.
“During Pat’s tenure, M7 has matured from a fledgling concept to a fully grown regional economic development partnership,” said Tim Sheehy, president of MMAC.
Jim Paetsch, previously vice president of corporate expansion and attraction, will be promoted to senior vice president for the same topics and will take over as executive director of Milwaukee 7.
“Jim is a dynamic leader who has become the driving force for our region’s corporate attraction and expansion efforts,” Sheehy said. “This promotion and new role will allow for continued coordination with our local and state partners, while delivering best-in-class attention to our development prospects.”
The organization is also creating a new vice president of economic development role, which will be filled by Lynn Olberding. The role will focus on integrating economic development programing across M7 and MMAC.
Olberding is joining M7 after previously serving as president of the Marshalltown Area Chamber of Commerce in Iowa.
“We’re proud to welcome Lynn to the team, and excited for her to get started,” Sheehy said. “As we emerge from the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic and refocus on the M7 Prosperity 2025 campaign, Lynn will lead the strategy development of this critical effort to ensure the future prosperity of the Milwaukee region.”