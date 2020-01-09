Michael Best Strategies acquires Milwaukee-based Bottom Line Marketing & Public Relations

Michael Best Strategies acquired Milwaukee-based Bottom Line Marketing & Public Relations, the firm announced.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Bottom Line specializes in media relations, crisis communications, government relations and has served clients such as ProHealth Care, Rogers Memorial Hospital and Harley Davidson.

Founder and owner Jeffrey Remsik has joined Michael Best Strategies following the acquisition. Ron Irwin and Margaret Fristch, who specialize in media relations, public relations and strategic communication, will also join the team.

Michael Best Strategies is a consulting firm specializing in lobbying, government relations, public affairs, crisis management, shared value strategies, political partnership development and community/stakeholder engagement strategies. It has offices in Milwaukee, Madison and Waukesha as well as Chicago, Austin, Denver and Washington, D.C.

Michael Best Strategies is affiliated with Michael Best & Friedrich, a Milwaukee-based law firm with over 250 lawyers operating in 13 offices across the country.

“Jeffrey and his team are a perfect fit for the type of strategic business consulting our clients need and want. We are excited to add such depth of expertise, especially in competitive intelligence, market research and marketing communications,” said Robert Marchant, president of Michael Best Strategies.

In 2017, public relations executive Evan Zeppos left Milwaukee-based Laughlin Constable to join Michael Best Strategies. A year later, former Humana Inc. executive Kristine Seymour also joined Michael Best Strategies as a partner at the firm.