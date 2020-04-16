Mary Bunzel named executive director of UWM’s Connected Systems Institute

Mary Bunzel has been named executive director of the Connected Systems Institute at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.

Bunzel most recently worked at Intel and IBM, where she managed global teams responsible for advancing the adoption of “industrial internet of things” technologies in the world’s largest manufacturing enterprises.

At Intel, she began a 170-member manufacturing IIoT council for Intel and managed a portfolio of more than $100 million.

At IBM she served as the company’s expert on enterprise asset management, advising on suites of products for the manufacturing industry and working with companies to implement best practices for maintenance and operations.

“Based on close interaction with some of the world’s largest automotive, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, heavy equipment, and industrial products industries, she is uniquely positioned to serve these industries through the Connected Systems Institute,” UWM said in a news release. “As executive director of the Connected Systems Institute, Bunzel will partner with industry members to create the workforce of the future in manufacturing. Through the institute, UWM faculty and staff join forces with industry to build a real-world testbed on the campus that will drive collaborative research and provide hands-on education to students.”

The CSI is a multidisciplinary, statewide collaboration among academia, industry and government headquartered on the UWM campus.