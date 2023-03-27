Marquette’s O’Brien Hall transforms campus and the community

By
-

The new home of Marquette University’s business and innovation leadership programs, the Dr. E. J. and Margaret O’Brien Hall opened its doors to students in January. The new building features up to 17 classroom spaces across four levels, 12 meeting rooms, a soundproof recording studio and a corporate boardroom. The completion of the $60 million,

Want to Read the Entire Article?

Become a BizTimes Insider today and get immediate access to our subscriber-only content and much more.

Become an Insider Now

Already an Insider? Log In

Sign up for BizTimes Daily Alerts

Stay up-to-date on the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin

BizTimes Sponsored Content

Sign up for BizTimes Daily Alerts

Stay up-to-date on the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin



RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR