Marcus Corporation celebrates 90 years of entrepreneurship and innovation

Every day, more than 8,500 employees of Marcus Corporation make ordinary days extraordinary for movie goers as well as hotel and restaurant guests. With Marcus Corporation celebrating its 90th anniversary this year, Greg Marcus, CEO, reflects on the company’s history, its future and its lasting impact on Milwaukee.

How did Marcus Corporation begin?

After my grandfather, Ben Marcus, saw his first movie he was hooked. In 1935, that spark became Marcus Theatres’ first movie theatre in Ripon, Wisconsin. Some would call buying a movie theatre during the Great Depression risky, but for my grandfather’s entrepreneurial mindset, it was his dream. The Campus Cinema is still part of our company today as one of Marcus Theatres’ 78 locations across 17 states.

Why branch into the hotel business?

After owning a couple of Guest House Inn motels in Appleton in the early 1960s, we took a huge leap forward in 1962 when my grandfather bought The Pfister out of bankruptcy. My dad, Steve Marcus, joined the company as the hotel’s general manager, and through hard work and invention restored it to its former glory. Now, The Pfister is seen by many as the crown jewel of Milwaukee, and the start to what has grown across the country into a portfolio of 16 hotels, 23 restaurants, 18 bars and lounges, two golf courses, two spas and one ski hill. Here in Milwaukee, that includes the vibrant Saint Kate – The Arts Hotel and one of our city’s major convention hotels, Hilton Milwaukee.

Marcus Corporation and the Marcus family have been long-time civic leaders in the Milwaukee area. Why do you do it?

My mother always said, “‘you can’t be a taker of the world.” She and my dad instilled in us the importance of giving back to our community, and I have said, “if you have the capability, you have the responsibility.” Over our history, Marcus Corporation and our family provided needed support for some of our city’s most revered cultural institutions. And we take seriously our responsibility to help drive economic growth. Whether that be by the careers our businesses support or by playing a critical role in Milwaukee’s travel and tourism industries. Over the past five years, we have invested more than $160 million into our hotels in southeastern Wisconsin, with the largest reinvestment in our history currently underway at the iconic Hilton Milwaukee.

What’s next for Marcus Corporation and its divisions?

It is amazing to see how far we have come in 90 years. But what has not changed over the decades is the enduring need to be together, to share an experience, and be part of something bigger. As we head into a new decade, our entrepreneurial culture will drive forward new technologies, innovations and experiences. But at our core, we will always be a “bringing people together” business.

