Longtime leader of UMOS to step into emeritus role

Lupe Martinez has led the social service agency for nearly 50 years

By
-
Lupe Martinez in front UMOS headquarters in Milwaukee. (Submitted)

Lupe Martinez, the longtime leader of Milwaukee-based social service agency UMOS, will sell step into an emeritus role with the organization after nearly 50 years as its leader. In an announcement, UMOS said Martinez, who has served the organization for 54 years – 49 of them as president and chief executive officer – will assume

Want to Read the Entire Article?

Become a BizTimes Insider today and get immediate access to our subscriber-only content and much more.

Become an Insider Now

Already an Insider? Log In

Or purchase a bypass link here

Cara Spoto
Cara covers nonprofits, healthcare and education for BizTimes. Cara lives in Waukesha with her husband, a teenager, a toddler, a dog named Neutron, a bird named Potter, and a lizard named Peyoye. She loves music, food, and comedy, but not necessarily in that order.
Linkedin Mail Twitter

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display