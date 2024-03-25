Legacy of Excellence: 45 Years in Small Business Accounting

In 1979, Edward Hastreiter, a Vietnam veteran with an accounting degree, worked as an auditor for the state of Wisconsin. While working with small businesses, his keen observations revealed a glaring gap.

Drawing inspiration from Michael E. Gerber’s insights in “The E-Myth,” we understand that numerous small business owners often find themselves immersed in the technical aspects of their ventures.

What they should be doing is steering their focus towards working ON their business, facilitating growth and success.

This is precisely what our company specializes in – coaching individuals to manage and expand their businesses, moving beyond mere number-crunching and tax filing.

We’re here to help you craft a roadmap for substantial change in your business.

Ed Hastreiter wrote “Ten Secrets to Achieving Results In Your Small Business,” a culmination of fundamental steps emphasizing growth and development.

EWH recognizes the challenges small business owners face, a familiarity derived from being a small business ourselves. Over the last 45 years, the company has not only weathered the changes brought about by computers, the internet, and changing tax legislation, but has thrived by offering the most modern accounting services possible.

A distinctive feature of EWH lies in its personalized approach. Each client is assigned a dedicated team comprising of an accountant, an accounting assistant, and a payroll specialist. This team maintains constant contact, offering a local, personal touch backed by years of experience. We transcend the conventional role of accountants – we’re your committed partners, working together to provide exceptional service and an unparalleled workplace experience.

Looking to the future, EWH sees both opportunities and challenges on the horizon. The ever-changing landscape of technology, tax regulations, and business dynamics presents a canvas for innovation. As the company continues to evolve, it remains committed to adapting its services to meet the emerging needs of small businesses.

EWH Small Business Accounting’s 45th anniversary is not just a milestone but a testament to our enduring commitment to excellence, innovation, and personalized service.

At EWH Small Business Accounting, numbers are our dream job! We enjoy them, are great at them, and take care of them so you don’t have to.

To learn more about EWH, visit ewhsba.com

EWH Small Business Accounting

Waukesha/Brookfield Office

20670 Watertown Rd

Waukesha, WI 53186

ewhsba.com

262.796.1040