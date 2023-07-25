Leading Through Change

Callen Construction is a recognizable name in the residential remodeling market. Michael Wood is the new owner and president of the company, navigating the change that comes with new leadership. He continues to push the company’s commitment to best practices and use of the latest tools and technologies to ensure projects are completed to the highest standards of quality and craftsmanship.

BizTimes: You recently took over as president of Callen. How have your past experiences prepared you for this role?

Wood: “I have been with Callen since 2002, starting as a salesperson selling exterior home improvements. In 2005 I became sales manager, creating systems and processes that gave our clients a predictable and reliable remodeling experience. In 2013, I took over general management as the company’s vice president, where my focus shifted to company growth. In every position, my focus has always been finding new and innovative ways to bring unparalleled value to our employees and to our clients, focusing on communication, team culture, and creating efficient and repeatable systems and processes.”

BizTimes: How are you addressing the challenges of change within your organization?

Wood: “To address the challenges of change, we have implemented a design thinking mindset. This allows us to honor the strong values and legacy of the past while still moving the company forward. By gathering stakeholder input, allowing space and time for creative solutions to foster, and then leading with a strong point of view, we have created a collaborative environment where everyone feels they have a voice and can be part of the outcome.”

BizTimes: What is an example of an innovative product or service you offer?

Wood: “The Infinity from Marvin fiberglass replacement window is unique in the residential window category. While most windows have historically been made from wood or vinyl, Infinity is made of Ultrex, a pultruded fiberglass patented by Marvin. This window material is 8x stronger than vinyl and 3.5x stronger than wood. It is dimensionally stable, and works well in our Wisconsin climate, which is known to be extremely harsh on all building materials.”

BizTimes: Where do you see your company in 5 years?

Wood: “We will continue to be the top choice for kitchen and bath remodeling and window and door replacement in Southeastern Wisconsin. In addition, we have plans for top line growth, first in our current market and then through expansion into other geographical markets that we don’t currently serve. We plan to do this by maintaining a laser focus on what we do best, having repeatable and perfectible systems in place, and then scaling the business model as opportunities arise.”

S63W13131 Janesville Rd • Muskego, WI 53150

(414) 529-5509 • callcallen.com