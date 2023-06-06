How Ixonia Bank helped family-owned Burke Candy expand

Who or what inspired you to start your own business?

Many of our recipes are generational. Our recipe for English Toffee and Caramel date back 100 years and originated from our grandparents.

Family has helped us continue the legacy. We continue to handmake all our confections today. Two of our three children also help with the business, giving each piece of candy a touch of sweetness.

What values or principles guide your business?

For us, it’s always about family, quality, passion and trust. These are all values we hold true throughout the company. We instill quality through the ingredients we use to make our products, craftsmanship and through our employees. Family, passion and trust are all values we live by every day. When you enter either of our store fronts you are greeted with a smile and leave with a delicious piece of candy! We don’t usually let someone leave without trying a Sea Salt Caramel, Toffee Bite or Peanut Butter Crunch Bomb.

How has Ixonia Bank been instrumental in your success?

Ixonia Bank has been instrumental in the growth of our business since opening our first stand-alone retail location in Whitefish Bay. We love being a part of this neighborhood. There are so many wonderful families, a lot of walking traffic and other fantastic retailers.

How is your banking partner helping you successfully plan the leadership transition of your company from one generation to the next?

Ixonia Bank has helped the next generation in our business, Ed and Catherine, think differently about how to expand while keeping the happy, friendly and whimsical experience everyone has felt when they enter Burke Candy.

What is the biggest lesson you have learned working in a family business?

We have learned a lot about hard work and teamwork. As a manufacturing company, you must learn how to make everything, fix everything and roll with punches. We’ve also learned a lot about perserverance, never giving up and asking for help. As a family, we have grown and learned from each other’s strengths and weaknesses. We are looking forward to seeing what the future holds for all of us.

