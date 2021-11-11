Heroes for Healthcare

heroesforhealthcare.org

Year founded: 2017

Executive leadership:

Laura Hanoski, Founder and CEO

Mark Thompson, President, Edward Jones

James Hammond, Vice-President, Froedtert Health

Erin Breber, CPA, Treasurer, SVA Certified Public Accountants, S.C.

Janelle Thompson, Secretary, Premier Medical Staffing Services, LLC

Mark Hanoski, Past President, Premier Medical Staffing Services, LLC

Annual budget: $35,000

Who you serve: Heroes for Healthcare is dedicated to supporting U.S. military service members and veterans in Wisconsin and throughout the U.S. to continue or start their career in healthcare as a civilian.

What you do: Medically trained service members desiring a civilian job in healthcare are confronted with military and civilian roadblocks for acceptance into medical settings without proper state-based credentials and other civilian requirements despite a shortage of trained healthcare workers. Heroes for Healthcare provides services and assistance for transitioning service members and veterans to help them understand the requirements for civilian healthcare jobs and to find suitable employment. We also provide support and limited financial assistance to help student veterans achieve their healthcare career goal and to cover expenses such as books, licensing fees, laptops, and other necessary support not covered by the GI bill.

What you need: To help us continue our free services to veterans, we need corporate and business sponsors to support our job placement, employment prep, and education pillars along with our support staff and resources. We would welcome annual sponsors or sponsors focused on a service or resource for our veterans such as technology, software, scrubs, equipment, temporary housing, education resources, transportation, and more. Additionally, we want to grow our Board of Directors by adding passionate, local people with experience in fundraising, event and volunteer management, and more.

What makes you different: Heroes for Healthcare is working with healthcare systems, healthcare association, Veteran service organizations, higher education, and other allies to develop a legislative bill to create an innovative program called the Wisconsin Military Medic & Corpsmen (Wis-MAC) Program. This is modeled after the award-winning Virginia MMAC Program, and it is a pathway for returning veteran clinical care providers and practitioners to work, under supervision, in their field while they obtain appropriate education and civilian licensure in the State of Wisconsin. LRB 2266/1 should be introduced during the current legislative session. Be sure to follow the bill’s progress on the Heroes for Healthcare website.

How to get involved: We need supporters like you to help our mission so our service members can get a job and better their lives. Visit heroesforhealthcare.org or email laura@heroesforhealthcare.org for opportunities to join our Board of Directors, volunteer, become a sponsor, and more information.