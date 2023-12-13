Gorman selling dozens of single-family rental homes in Milwaukee to tenants

Working with Acts Housing, developer has plans to transfer more than 70 homes to first-time homebuyers over the next two-to-three years, more than 200 over the next dozen

By
-
Two homes constructed by Gorman & Company in the 2500 block of North 36th Street in Metcalfe Park 15 years ago as low-income rental housing have been sold to the tenants that live there. (Cara Spoto/BizTimes)

As the Community Development Alliance works to wrest thousands of homes from the hands of predatory investors in Milwaukee, one Wisconsin developer is taking steps to sell dozens of its single-family home rental properties to its tenants. While most people think of Gorman & Company for its headline-grabbing mixed-use apartment complexes, the Madison area-based developer

Cara Spoto
Cara covers nonprofits, healthcare and education for BizTimes. Cara lives in Waukesha with her husband, a teenager, a toddler, a dog named Neutron, a bird named Potter, and a lizard named Peyoye. She loves music, food, and comedy, but not necessarily in that order.
