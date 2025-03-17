Gorilla Mill shows no signs of stopping

In the rugged mountain jungles of Waukesha, a manufacturing powerhouse has emerged. Enter Gorilla Mill, a company which has changed the landscape of the carbide cutting tool world.

Gorilla Mill, appropriately named after their flagship product; was developed and patented in 2005, allowing the business to take flight – experiencing 1500% growth in 20 years.

With the mantra “Weapons of Mass Production”, trademarked in 2005, Gorilla Mill tools have helped shape manufacturing in the largest shops around the world.

Their large furry hands are involved in aerospace, medical, firearms, automotive, and more.

Unrelenting and aggressive by nature, the Gorilla Mill troops understand that the secret sauce is in the product, passion, culture, marketing, and unyielding attitude for world domination.

Gorilla Mill is now operated by a 3rd generation of owners, Nathan Cranker, Steven Roberts, and Brian Kilford, who will carry the torch further, refusing to sell out.

Being the underdog has always been the driving factor for success; however, the tables are now turning, the company has approximately 300 distributors worldwide. Gorilla Mill was nominated for Wisconsin Manufacturer of the Year in 2017 and selected as a BizTimes Media Future 50 business in 2023.

Gorilla Mill started this endeavor with $1.25M in annual sales in 2003. Today Gorilla Mill will surpass $20M in annual sales with a remodeled high tech 24,000 square-foot facility with plans to expand.

51 Years | W226N735 Eastmound Drive, Waukesha, WI 53186 | 414.412.6621 | gorillamill.com