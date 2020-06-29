Goodwill VP Angela Adams on organization’s D&I strategy

IdeasDiversity & InclusionEducation & Workforce DevelopmentInsider OnlyIndustriesNonprofitGoodwill VP Angela Adams on organization’s D&I strategyBy Lauren Anderson - Jun 29, 2020 3:06 pmShareEmail Facebook Twitter Linkedin Angela Adams BizTimes associate editor Lauren Anderson recently spoke with Angela Adams, vice president of community relations for Goodwill Industries of Southeastern Wisconsin, about the organization’s D&I strategy. BizTimes: Why did Goodwill sign the Region of Choice…Want to Read More?Paid BizTimes subscribers get unlimited access to all Insider content and much more. Learn more in our Insider FAQ.Become an Insider NowAlready an Insider? Log In BizTimes DailyMorning HeadlinesPeopleManufacturingNonprofitReal EstateSaturday Top 10 SubscribeGet our email updates