Generac COO stepping down

Thomas Pettit,
Generac’s chief operations officer, has officially resigned from his position with the company. A filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission shows Pettit is leaving Generac
to pursue another business opportunity. He is set to officially leave Nov. 1. "Tom Pettit has resigned to pursue another opportunity. We thank him for his leadership and wish him all the best," said the Town of Genesee-based company in a statement Thursday. "Simultaneously, Generac is pleased to announce the following internal promotions: Tim Hearden to executive vice president of global operations and service and Roger Pascavis to executive vice president of global sourcing, supply chain and logistics." Pettit served as COO at Generac since February 2020.
He was previously executive vice president and chief integrated supply chain officer at nVent, a provider of electrical connection and protection solutions and former Pentair subsidiary. He was the operations vice president at Pentair from 2015 to 2017 and was COO at BioScrip Inc., a provider of infusion and home care management solutions from 2014 to 2015.