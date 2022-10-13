Generac COO stepping down

By
Ashley Smart
-
Thomas Pettit
Thomas Pettit
Thomas Pettit, Generac’s chief operations officer, has officially resigned from his position with the company. A filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission shows Pettit is leaving Generac to pursue another business opportunity. He is…

Want to Read More?

We're having a flash sale! Subscribe to BizTimes right now for only $5 per month ... over 40% off our normal rate.

Become an Insider Now

Limited time offer. New subscribers only.

Already an Insider? Log In

Sign up for BizTimes Daily Alerts

Stay up-to-date on the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin

Ashley Smart
Ashley covers startups, technology and manufacturing for BizTimes. She was previously the managing editor of the News Graphic and Washington County Daily News. In past reporting roles, covering education at The Waukesha Freeman, she received several WNA awards. She is a UWM graduate. In her free time, Ashley enjoys watching independent films, tackling a new recipe in the kitchen and reading a good book.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR