Franciscan Peacemaker’s executive director to retire this year

Franciscan Peacemakers, a Milwaukee-based recovery program for women ensnared by prostitution, addiction, and homelessness, will soon be saying goodbye to its longtime executive director.
Deacon Steve Przedpelski, who has led the nonprofit for more than 21 years recently announced in a blog post on the organization’s website that he will be stepping down. Established in 1995, Franciscan Peacemakers was named Social Enterprise of the Year at BizTimes Media's Nonprofit Excellence Awards in 2021.
“I sometimes think, and maybe you do, too, that we live in a world that seems broken beyond repair. On days that I feel that way, I need only think about the lives Franciscan Peacemakers has changed and the incredible ability we all have to make our corner of the world a better place by supporting each other and working together,” writes Przedpelski in the post. “It is with this knowledge in mind that I share my plans to retire in 2024. I am immensely grateful to each of you for allowing me to be a small part of the Franciscan Peacemakers story – one whose many chapters I will look forward to reading as I take this step forward.”
The hope is to have a new executive director in the post by late February or early March, said Mindy Price, president and chief executive officer of Leading Transitions who is conducting the executive search for the nonprofit.
Przedpelski is expected to stay on in his role until a new person is selected by the board, Price said, and hopefully for a little while after to help get his replacement acclimated and ease the transition.
“He might do some consulting to get them up to speed, or even spend some time with them in the role,” Price said. “He won’t just be dropping out of the organization. But once we hire someone, they will become the executive director.”
While the search continues, Price said her firm has been spending a lot of time with the board and Przedpelski to ensure that whoever is selected for the role is prepared to work with the board and help fulfil the nonprofit’s vision going forward.
“It’s not just a job. The mission is so important,” Price said.