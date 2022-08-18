Fox Point apartment complex sold for $27.5 million

An affiliate of Bayside-based Katz Properties, Inc.
has purchased the sprawling Foxcroft Apartments
complex in Fox Point for $27.5 million, according to property transfer records posted by the state this week.
The seller was of the property was Foxcroft Companies LLP of Cedarburg, a limited liability company associated with Candis Rand.
The complex, which is comprised of three buildings located at 8620, 8660 and 8700 N. Port Washington Road, spreads across 9.6 acres and consists of 135 units.
The buildings were constructed in 1978 and include one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments.
With the acquisition, Katz will now has another Fox Point property to add to its stable of apartment complexes
throughout the Milwaukee and Madison areas. Those complexes include the Porticos at Fox Point, Juneau Village Towers in Milwaukee, Cedar Plaza in Cedarburg and several smaller buildings and complexes in Whitefish Bay, Shorewood, and Milwaukee’s eastside, as well as properties in Hartland, Oconomowoc and Verona.