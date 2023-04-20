Former Kenosha schools superintendent named president for Siena Catholic Schools of Racine

By
Andrew Weiland
-
Dr. Susan Savaglio-Jarvis
Dr. Susan Savaglio-Jarvis

Archbishop Jerome Listecki has appointed Dr. Susan Savaglio-Jarvis as the next president of Siena Catholic Schools, a Racine-based Catholic school system, effective July 1, following the retirement of current president Brenda White. Savaglio-Jarvis currently serves as principal of St. Rita Catholic School in Caledonia. Before that, she served in a variety of roles at Kenosha

Andrew Weiland
Andrew is the editor of BizTimes Milwaukee. He joined BizTimes in 2003, serving as managing editor and real estate reporter for 11 years. A University of Wisconsin-Madison graduate, he is a lifelong resident of the state. He lives in Muskego with his wife, Seng, their son, Zach, and their dog, Hokey. He is an avid sports fan and is a member of the Muskego Athletic Association board of directors.

