Former Kenosha schools superintendent named president for Siena Catholic Schools of Racine

Archbishop Jerome Listecki has appointed Dr. Susan Savaglio-Jarvis
as the next president of Siena Catholic Schools
, a Racine-based Catholic school system, effective July 1, following the retirement of current president Brenda White
.
Savaglio-Jarvis currently serves as principal of St. Rita Catholic School in Caledonia. Before that, she served in a variety of roles at Kenosha Unified School District, including seven years as superintendent, two years as assistant superintendent of teaching and learning, principal at Bradford High School, and assistant principal at Tremper High School.
“We sought a leader who would continue the faith-based, forward-thinking leadership of Brenda White to carry Siena through its first decade and beyond. Sue’s firsthand knowledge of Siena Catholic Schools as a principal, as well as her vast wealth of experience as both a leader and an educator, will continue to strengthen and propel Siena forward,” said Robert Miller, chairperson of the Siena Catholic Schools of Racine board of directors.
“As a life-long educator I am honored to continue my time with Siena Catholic Schools as its next president,” said Savaglio-Jarvis. “In my time as principal at St. Rita, it was clear that our school families are passionate about faith formation, strong academics, and the tight-knit community they’ve cultivated. I am excited to work with the faculty, staff, parents, and students of Siena’s other six schools, continuing the good work that has been done to strengthen Catholic education in greater Racine.”
“I could not be more pleased with Sue’s appointment as Siena’s next president,” said Brenda White. “While I knew that the transition would be bittersweet for me, I have full confidence that Siena will thrive under Sue’s presidency. Siena Catholic Schools is in excellent, capable hands with Sue’s collaborative leadership style, incredible experience, and her unfailing Catholic faith.”